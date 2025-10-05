$41.280.00
Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on October 5: power engineers restored power to 20,541 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1178 views

After the Russian shelling on October 5, power engineers restored electricity supply to 20,541 people in Zaporizhzhia, said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia on October 5: power engineers restored power to 20,541 people

In Zaporizhzhia, energy workers restored power to 20,541 people after the Russian shelling on October 5. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

As of this minute, 20,541 people have been powered by energy workers. Work to eliminate the consequences continues.

- he wrote.

Also, on the air of the telethon, Fedorov stated: due to shelling, more than 70,000 subscribers remained without electricity, but emergency crews are working non-stop.

The hospital, which remained without electricity, is provided with generators - they worked on time. Water supply has also been restored, he said.

Fedorov also thanked the Ukrainian military, medics, rescuers, utility workers, and energy workers.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits in the city, there were interruptions in electricity and water supply. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.

As a result of the attack, one person died, and there are injured. Among the injured is a 16-year-old girl.

Later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that more than 290 subscribers were left without gas supply due to damaged gas pipelines.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia