Russian shelling of Ukrainian energy infrastructure threatens Europe's security: the Presidential Office assured that there would be a response

Russians are shelling Ukrainian energy facilities and creating threats to Europe's security. This was announced by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, who emphasized that "such actions will not go unanswered," reports UNN.

According to the Head of the Presidential Office, it is important that countries with influence over Putin's inadequate regime do everything to make Russia stop the war. And use all available tools for this.

As reported by the Ministry of Energy, due to Russian shelling of energy infrastructure in the Kyiv region, an emergency situation occurred in the city of Slavutych at the facilities of the SSE "Chornobyl NPP".