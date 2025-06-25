Russian shelling of Donetsk region on June 25: one person died, four wounded

As a result of Russian shelling in the Donetsk region on June 25, one person died and four more were injured. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration and the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

According to the official, a 68-year-old man died in Pokrovsk, his wife was seriously injured; a car was destroyed.

Also in Kostiantynivka, two civilians were injured - both with minor injuries, one of them refused hospitalization. In Torske of the Druzhkivka community, a 67-year-old woman was injured.

Russia is at war against peaceful people. Evacuation is not a precaution, it is a real need – wrote Filashkin. He urged civilians not to delay evacuation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Due to shelling, almost half of the city is without electricity, said the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.