Russian shelling claims life of man in Zaporizhzhia region: his body found under rubble

An 80-year-old man was killed in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of artillery shelling by Russian troops, and the body of the pensioner was found under the rubble of his house, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

According to him, the shelling caused destruction and fire in a private house where the pensioner lived. "The man died," he said.

