Russian serviceman captured on suspicion of shooting Ukrainian border guard in Sumy region

A Russian serviceman captured as a prisoner of war has been notified of suspicion of shooting a Ukrainian border guard in Sumy region. His actions have been classified as a violation of the laws and customs of war, resulting in the death of a person. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

A serviceman of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, who served in the 810th separate marine infantry brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, was taken prisoner. During interrogation, he tried to conceal his crime to avoid punishment. - the report says.

At the same time, the investigation obtained sufficient evidence and information about his involvement in the execution of our defender.

In particular, it was established that on June 18, 2025, in Sumy region, near the village of Myropillia, Sumy district, the suspect, together with another serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, after capturing a Ukrainian border guard, realizing his status as a prisoner of war and acting in the conditions of an international armed conflict, shot him.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war, resulting in the death of a person, committed by a group of persons.

Zelenskyy announced the capture of a Russian responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region.