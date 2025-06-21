Russian propagandists spread fake about detention of Poles in Ukraine: CPD reacted

Russian propagandists are spreading another fake about the "detention of Poles" in Ukraine allegedly for "possession of Polish national symbols." This misinformation is being disseminated to sow discord between Ukraine and neighboring states, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

The video claims that the SBU allegedly detained two Polish citizens for having a card with the text of the Polish anthem and symbols of insurgents who fought for Poland's independence. Allegedly, they were accused of "violating the integrity of Ukrainian territories" and "spreading separatist ideas" - the message states.

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that this misinformation is aimed at discrediting Ukraine and inciting hostility.

In fact, this is another staged production aimed at discrediting Ukraine and inciting hostility between Ukrainians and Poles. The Center verified the information with the SBU and established that no such detentions occurred - noted the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Also, experts from the Center for Countering Disinformation pointed out a number of factors indicating that the video is a staged production.

The staged video is executed in better quality than previous fakes. However, its falsification is indicated by the following signs: the SBU logo is displaced and copied; the frame contains elements untypical for official SBU detention videos; the detention scene looks directed, the "detainee" is lying on the ground, next to him are three "special forces" and an operator - explained the Center for Countering Disinformation.

It is also noted that this fake is part of the enemy's disinformation campaign against Ukraine, the purpose of which is to sow discord with neighboring states.

Additional information

The SBU has detained six pro-Russian internet agitators in various regions of Ukraine who justified the aggression of the Russian Federation and called for a violent change of power. Among them are a former propagandist, a fitness trainer, and a foreigner who spread fakes and glorified the occupiers on social networks.