Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: residential buildings and university hit

On Monday, July 7, Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center were hit. This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

The enemy launched six Shahed drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center were damaged. - Fedorov wrote.

The official also published photos of the aftermath of the attack on the city.

Recall

As a result of the latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, 11 people were reported injured, and a person may be under the rubble.

UNN also reported that three people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and an agricultural enterprise was damaged.