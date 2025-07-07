Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: residential buildings and university hit
Kyiv • UNN
On July 7, Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia. Hits were recorded on residential buildings, a university building, and an enterprise.
On Monday, July 7, Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center were hit. This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
The enemy launched six Shahed drone strikes on Zaporizhzhia. Residential buildings, a university building, and enterprises in the regional center were damaged.
The official also published photos of the aftermath of the attack on the city.
Recall
As a result of the latest Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, 11 people were reported injured, and a person may be under the rubble.
UNN also reported that three people were injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, and an agricultural enterprise was damaged.