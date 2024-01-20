Russian occupants mine Zaporizhzhia NPP again - IAEA

Russian troops have re-installed mines around the perimeter of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which were removed in November. This is stated in the latest report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UNN reports.

Details

"The mines along the ZNPP perimeter, in the buffer zone between the inner and outer fences of the facility, which were previously identified by the IAEA team and removed in November 2023, are now back in place. This is a restricted area, inaccessible to plant personnel. Director General Grossi reiterated that the presence of mines does not meet IAEA safety standards," the statement said.

The IAEA notes that this week ZNPP lost its direct backup power supply to the reactor units for several hours, which underscores the ongoing risks to nuclear safety.

It is noted that backup power was restored eight hours after the other two power transformers were put into operation. The causes of the accident are currently being investigated. There were no signs of external damage to the transformer.

Recall

In early January, the Russian occupiers for the first time forbade the IAEA inspectors to inspect the reactor halls of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.