Russian occupants attacked a bus with passengers in Kherson once again: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian military dropped explosives on the hatch of a bus carrying passengers. As a result of the attack, the vehicle caught fire, and information about the victims is being clarified.
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a bus with passengers caught fire after Russian troops dropped explosives on its hatch.
UNN reports with reference to the press service of the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.
Details
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian occupants dropped explosives on a hatch in the roof of a shuttle bus belonging to a private carrier.
It is stated that the bus with passengers inside caught fire.
It is currently unknown whether there are any injuries among the passengers, information is being clarified.
Recall
UNN reported that in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a municipal bus. Three people were injured in the attack - a 71-year-old man and two women aged 50 and 65.
