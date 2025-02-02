Russian occupants attacked a bus with passengers in Kherson once again: what is known

In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, a bus with passengers caught fire after Russian troops dropped explosives on its hatch.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko.

Details

In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, Russian occupants dropped explosives on a hatch in the roof of a shuttle bus belonging to a private carrier.

It is stated that the bus with passengers inside caught fire.

It is currently unknown whether there are any injuries among the passengers, information is being clarified.

Recall

UNN reported that in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a municipal bus. Three people were injured in the attack - a 71-year-old man and two women aged 50 and 65.

New attacks in Donetsk region: occupants use FPV drones and a 500-kg bomb, wounded