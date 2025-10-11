Russian night attack on Odesa: Zelenskyy expects report on energy supply restoration

Russia launched a strike on Odesa tonight; it was a targeted strike on critical infrastructure. Everything possible is being done to restore power supply. I expect a report on this after 8 PM. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

The Russians launched a strike on Odesa tonight; it was a targeted strike on critical infrastructure. We managed to shoot down a significant portion of the drones. But, unfortunately, not all of them. There were hits on energy facilities in Odesa. Everything possible is being done for repairs, for restoring power supply. I expect a report on this after 8 PM. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the Head of State thanked all the people who are working almost around the clock to restore electricity supply after all these Russian strikes.

Much has been done in Kyiv, in the Kyiv region, in the eastern regions. Due to Russian shelling, restoration in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy regions is significantly complicated. - added the President.

Energy and civilian infrastructure damaged in Odesa due to strikes