In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 20150 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 68151 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 49071 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 225511 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 200223 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223515 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249822 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155638 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371761 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian missile crashes in Krasnodar region, missing Ukraine - monitoring

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26437 views

A Russian anti-ship missile crashed in the Krasnodar region before reaching Ukraine.

Russian missile crashes in Krasnodar region, missing Ukraine - monitoring

Russian anti-ship missile Kh-35U fell in the Krasnodar region of Russia, not flying to Ukraine. About this reports monitoring Ukrainian Telegram-channel "monitor", reports UNN

Details

Thus, the Russian Telegram channel published a photo of the Russian anti-ship missile Kh-35U falling due to a malfunction in the Krasnodar region of rf.

These missiles are used by Russian strike aircraft to hit stationary targets of the Ukrainian army at a depth of about 250 kilometers.

The incident is also reported by the monitoring Ukrainian Telegram-channel "monitor".

"One Kh-35 did not fly to the territory of Ukraine and is resting in the fields of the Krasnodar region of Russia," the report said.

Supplement

On the night of March 2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/X-35 guided aircraft missiles and 17 Shahed drones.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
