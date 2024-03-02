Russian missile crashes in Krasnodar region, missing Ukraine - monitoring

Russian anti-ship missile Kh-35U fell in the Krasnodar region of Russia, not flying to Ukraine. About this reports monitoring Ukrainian Telegram-channel "monitor", reports UNN.

Details

Thus, the Russian Telegram channel published a photo of the Russian anti-ship missile Kh-35U falling due to a malfunction in the Krasnodar region of rf.

These missiles are used by Russian strike aircraft to hit stationary targets of the Ukrainian army at a depth of about 250 kilometers.

The incident is also reported by the monitoring Ukrainian Telegram-channel "monitor".

"One Kh-35 did not fly to the territory of Ukraine and is resting in the fields of the Krasnodar region of Russia," the report said.

Supplement

On the night of March 2, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/X-35 guided aircraft missiles and 17 Shahed drones.