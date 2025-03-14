Russian military personnel are being denied leave due to a shortage of people in units in the Kherson region - ATESH
Kyiv • UNN
Vacations are being canceled in the 28th Motorized Rifle Regiment in the Kherson region due to a shortage of people. Soldiers are forced to dig trenches, and the wounded are forced to work under threat of a tribunal.
Soldiers of the 28th motorized rifle regiment complain about the cancellation of vacations and forced labor even for the wounded. They are kept as expendable material, threatening them with a tribunal for complaints. This is reported by UNN with reference to the ATEШ Telegram channel.
Dissatisfaction is brewing in the 28th motorized rifle regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division, stationed in the area of Kozachi Lageri, Kherson region. The command cancels promised vacations and rotations, forcing personnel to dig trenches and strengthen positions for days. Even the wounded are not released – they are forced to work, threatening them with a tribunal
As noted in ATEШ, the reason is simple – a critical shortage of people. Many units have been sent to other areas, and those that remain are simply used to the point of exhaustion. The military understands that they are being kept as expendable material, but they are afraid to complain – the punishment for discontent is one: "annulment".
More and more soldiers realize that they are not "defending the homeland", but simply dying for generals who do not care about their fate. Many already regret being on the "SVO". But there is a way out! Break the equipment, sabotage orders, pass information to "ATEШ" and save your life!
