Russian military aircraft spotted near Alaska: Is this a threat of war?

The US military recorded Russian military aircraft in the Alaska defense zone on Monday, April 14. This was reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed the fact of recording the activity of Russian military aviation in this sector. At the same time, NORAD does not consider this a threat.

These flights occur regularly, so they cannot be considered a threat – the NORAD report says.

To track aircraft and take appropriate measures, the North American Aerospace Defense Command uses a multi-layered network of satellites, ground and air radars, and fighters.

Let us remind you

Russian authorities confirmed the attack on the Kursk region by drones on the night of April 15. According to the local operational headquarters, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 115 "Ukrainian UAVs of aircraft type", 109 of them over the territory of the Kursk region.

Later, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that unknown drones hit a Russian army ammunition depot in the Kursk region.

Prior to that, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that the criminal strike on Sumy with two ballistic missiles of the "Iskander-M"/KN-23 type was carried out by calculations of two missile brigades of the Russian armed forces.