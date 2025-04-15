Russian military aircraft spotted near Alaska: Is this a threat of war?

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1584 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 18395 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15928 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21007 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30276 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63787 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59695 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34033 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59626 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106853 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 54090 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 44444 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 46704 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 50970 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23038 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 18395 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 51939 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 63787 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 59695 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 166995 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23761 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21206 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22830 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24729 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27349 views
Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

Russian military aircraft spotted near Alaska: Is this a threat of war?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4458 views

U.S. armed forces have detected Russian military aircraft in the Alaska defense zone. NORAD stated that these flights occur regularly.

Russian military aircraft spotted near Alaska: Is this a threat of war?

The US military recorded Russian military aircraft in the Alaska defense zone on Monday, April 14. This was reported by ABC News, reports UNN.

Details

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) confirmed the fact of recording the activity of Russian military aviation in this sector. At the same time, NORAD does not consider this a threat.

These flights occur regularly, so they cannot be considered a threat

– the NORAD report says.

To track aircraft and take appropriate measures, the North American Aerospace Defense Command uses a multi-layered network of satellites, ground and air radars, and fighters.

Let us remind you

Russian authorities confirmed the attack on the Kursk region by drones on the night of April 15. According to the local operational headquarters, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 115 "Ukrainian UAVs of aircraft type", 109 of them over the territory of the Kursk region.

Later, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported that unknown drones hit a Russian army ammunition depot in the Kursk region.

Prior to that, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported that the criminal strike on Sumy with two ballistic missiles of the "Iskander-M"/KN-23 type was carried out by calculations of two missile brigades of the Russian armed forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Alaska
Kursk Oblast
9K720 Iskander
Kirill Budanov
United States
Sums
