Russian losses since the beginning of 2025 exceeded 190,000 people - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian occupation forces have already lost more than 190,000 of their soldiers. This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, writes UNN.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the year have exceeded 190,000 people (194,140). The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out effective combat work, destroying the enemy. Thank you to the defenders for their daily struggle and defense of the country's freedom and independence.
In addition, he also shared a video selection of the work of Ukrainian defenders in destroying enemy equipment and manpower.
Recall
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on May 29, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,140 Russian soldiers and destroyed 35 artillery systems. The total losses of the enemy exceeded 986 thousand people.