As of the end of May 2025, the total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine reached about 980,000 people - killed and wounded. In May, Russia lost 34,500 soldiers, which was the lowest monthly figure since the beginning of the year. This is reported by UNN referring to the post of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

A new report by the British Ministry of Defense, prepared on the basis of data from the General Staff of Ukraine, states that in the five months of 2025, Russia probably lost about 196,000 soldiers.

At the same time, according to their data, the rate of losses of the Russian army is gradually decreasing. If in January 2025, 48,000 losses were recorded, then in May - already 28% less. The reason for this may be a decrease in the activity of offensive actions on the part of Russia at the beginning of the year. The largest losses of Russian troops were also recorded in November and December.

Intelligence warns: if Russian forces step up attacks along the front line, the level of losses is likely to increase again.

Despite the losses, the Kremlin will continue to "burn residents of the Russian Federation in the fire of war" - Podolyak