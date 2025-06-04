$41.640.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian losses in Ukraine by the end of May 2025 reached 980,000 people - British intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

According to British intelligence, in May, Russian losses decreased to 34,500, which is the lowest figure since the beginning of the year. An increase in attacks may lead to an increase in losses.

Russian losses in Ukraine by the end of May 2025 reached 980,000 people - British intelligence

As of the end of May 2025, the total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine reached about 980,000 people - killed and wounded. In May, Russia lost 34,500 soldiers, which was the lowest monthly figure since the beginning of the year. This is reported by UNN referring to the post of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

Details

A new report by the British Ministry of Defense, prepared on the basis of data from the General Staff of Ukraine, states that in the five months of 2025, Russia probably lost about 196,000 soldiers.

At the same time, according to their data, the rate of losses of the Russian army is gradually decreasing. If in January 2025, 48,000 losses were recorded, then in May - already 28% less. The reason for this may be a decrease in the activity of offensive actions on the part of Russia at the beginning of the year. The largest losses of Russian troops were also recorded in November and December.

Intelligence warns: if Russian forces step up attacks along the front line, the level of losses is likely to increase again.

Despite the losses, the Kremlin will continue to "burn residents of the Russian Federation in the fire of war" - Podolyak04.06.25, 11:57 • 1402 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

War
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Ukraine
