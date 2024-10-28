Russian kamikaze drone wounds two girls in Nikopol
Kyiv • UNN
Two girls aged 12 and 13 were wounded in Nikopol as a result of a Russian drone attack. The victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, their condition is assessed as moderate.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, two girls were injured as a result of a hostile drone strike on Nikopol, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Monday, UNN reports .
Wounded children. Two girls - 12 and 13 years old. They were injured when the Russian army attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone
According to him, both girls were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries. They are currently in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all the necessary medical care, said the head of the VA.
Zhorin calls for urgent reinforcement of Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the situation at the front25.10.24, 19:29 • 29788 views