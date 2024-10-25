Zhorin calls for urgent reinforcement of Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the situation at the front
Kyiv • UNN
Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Brigade, emphasizes the need to prepare defensive fortifications in Dnipropetrovs'k region in advance. His call is related to the escalation of the situation in the area of Selydove and Pokrovsk.
Deputy Commander of the 3rd Brigade Maxim Zhorin called for building a strong line of defense in the Dnipropetrovs'k region right now, instead of waiting until the front line reaches the next settlement. Zhorin wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.
We should not be constantly moving from city to city, while at the same time hastily preparing these cities for defense. All of this needs to be planned and a strong defense line needs to be built in advance. We should not wait until the front line moves to the next settlement. Given the situation with Selydove and Pokrovsk, Dnipropetrovs'k region needs to be prepared now. And to control this process
Recall
The number of combat engagements on the frontline increased to 125 over the last day, the enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.
