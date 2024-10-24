Russians are trying to enter Selydove: how and from where
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants are trying to capture Selydove from the northeastern and eastern outskirts, launching waves of infantry. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding back the enemy and preventing them from setting up firing positions in the city.
In recent days, Russians have been attempting to enter Selydove from the northeastern and eastern outskirts. A lot of work is being done to neutralize the large number of infantry that the enemy is sending in waves toward the city every day. This was reported by the National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.
“We see that (yesterday - ed.) 38 assaults took place in the Pokrovske direction and 19 directly in the direction of Selydove or on its outskirts, and the enemy is trying to concentrate large enough infantry forces here to advance along the flanks. In recent days, we have also seen that there are attempts by the enemy to enter the city itself from the northeastern and eastern outskirts,” said Muzychuk.
In particular, according to him, the enemy was actively trying to storm and send infantry groups from the Mykhailivka area.
“Also, in recent days, the enemy has been trying to increase the use of artillery firing at the positions of the Defense Forces. This includes strikes on the flanks, both southern and northern. We see that the enemy is trying to infiltrate and gain a foothold in the private sector on the northeastern outskirts. However, our servicemen are trying to detect such infantry groups through aerial reconnaissance and cooperation with other units,” said Muzychuk.
He noted that despite the fact that the enemy usually tries to claim control over parts of the city, Ukrainian servicemen are currently managing to hold back the enemy.
“They are trying to knock them out (the enemy - ed.), both on the outskirts and in buildings, preventing them from creating firing positions and taking up observation positions. In general, a lot of work is being done to neutralize the large number of infantry that the enemy launches in waves towards this settlement every day,” said Muzychuk.
AddendumAddendum
Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko said today that the occupants are throwing a lot of forces at Selydove.
“The Russians are throwing a lot of forces at Selydove, sometimes there will be videos from them with their flags, but as of now, the battle for the town is still going on,” Kovalenko wrote on Telegram at 11:49 a.m.
Add
Near the town of Selydove, Donetsk region, Russian troops killed four captured Ukrainian National Guard servicemen, an investigation has been launched.