Russian Iskander strike near a bus in Kharkiv region kills three people

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops struck near a regular bus in Kupyansk district, killing three people and injuring others, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Friday, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on March 13, at about 09:05, near the village of Nova Oleksandrivka, Kupyansk district, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack. It was preliminarily established that an Iskander-M missile was used.

"At that time, a regular bus was nearby. As a result of the strike, three people died: the bus driver and two passengers. Four more people - three bus passengers and a local resident - were injured," the prosecutor's office reported.

The bus, as well as private residential buildings, were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

