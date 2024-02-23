$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40606 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 158007 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94143 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 331476 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 272187 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203562 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238639 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253313 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159421 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372531 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russian informant, recruited by her son, a "dpr" militant, faces life imprisonment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31800 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an informant who was collecting intelligence on the location of Ukrainian troops and equipment for her son, a militant of the "Donetsk People's Republic".

Russian informant, recruited by her son, a "dpr" militant, faces life imprisonment

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian informant, recruited by her own son, a DNR militant, who was reconnoitering the locations and routes of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that, first of all, the suspect tried to identify and transfer to the aggressor the locations of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction.

The enemy's accomplice paid special attention to the routes of movement of Ukrainian armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems. She also collected information about the consequences of Russian strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka.

The informant used a messenger to transmit the information to her son, a militant of the Russian occupation groups who is on the front line and cooperates with Russian intelligence.

SBU officers detained the offender in Sloviansk, where she moved as an IDP from one of the frontline cities. During the searches of the detainee's apartment, the SBU seized a cell phone with evidence of her criminal actions,

- the statement said.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a resident of the region who was involved in reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine by her own son. In order to obtain intelligence, the woman went around the area, covertly recording Ukrainian objects, and also asked for "necessary" information while communicating with neighbors.

SBU investigators have served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

Recall

The SBU detained an FSB agent who was collecting intelligence for Russian troops during the invasion of to help them break through Kyiv's defenses in February-March 2022.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

