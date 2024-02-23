Russian informant, recruited by her son, a "dpr" militant, faces life imprisonment

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian informant, recruited by her own son, a DNR militant, who was reconnoitering the locations and routes of the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports .

It is noted that, first of all, the suspect tried to identify and transfer to the aggressor the locations of personnel and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction.

The enemy's accomplice paid special attention to the routes of movement of Ukrainian armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems. She also collected information about the consequences of Russian strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka.

The informant used a messenger to transmit the information to her son, a militant of the Russian occupation groups who is on the front line and cooperates with Russian intelligence.

SBU officers detained the offender in Sloviansk, where she moved as an IDP from one of the frontline cities. During the searches of the detainee's apartment, the SBU seized a cell phone with evidence of her criminal actions, - the statement said.

According to the investigation, the suspect was a resident of the region who was involved in reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine by her own son. In order to obtain intelligence, the woman went around the area, covertly recording Ukrainian objects, and also asked for "necessary" information while communicating with neighbors.

SBU investigators have served her a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is in custody. She faces life imprisonment.

