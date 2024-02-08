Russian Il-76 shot down by Patriot air defense system - NewYorkTimes

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 91253 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122926 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167818 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167119 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271325 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177315 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166934 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148667 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240754 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103449 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 86893 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 61614 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 58009 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 70000 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271325 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226064 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251501 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237500 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122926 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101911 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102233 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118616 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119147 views
Russian Il-76 shot down by Patriot air defense system - NewYorkTimes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27952 views

According to the US media, citing sources in official circles, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian military transport plane IL-76 using the Patriot air defense system.

The Russian military transport aircraft Il-76 was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces with the help of the American Patriot anti-aircraft missile system. This was reported by NewYorkTimes journalists, citing officials who confirmed the use of the Patriot on condition of anonymity, UNN reports.

Details

US officials did not comment publicly on the downing of the Russian plane. However, privately, on condition of anonymity, they stated that the reports of the use of the Patriot missile were accurate. They knew this from American intelligence.

However, the question of who was on the downed plane remains open. U.S. officials have not confirmed the identities of the passengers cited by the Russian side, but noted that some of the passengers on the downed IL-76 may have been Ukrainian prisoners of war. US and Ukrainian officials say Russia may have overstated the number of deaths.

According to Western officials familiar with the intelligence, Ukraine acted on legitimate but erroneous intelligence when it shot down the Russian Il-76. After all, this aircraft had previously been used to transport missiles, which automatically made it a desirable target for Kyiv.

Some U.S. officials have said that they encouraged Ukraine to strike far beyond the current front lines. However, they cautioned that the Ukrainian military should do so only on the territory of their own country, mindful of the risk of escalation.

Nevertheless, U.S. officials did not criticize Ukraine for using the Patriot system to target Russian aircraft in general. Instead, they said that this is an innovation that Ukraine needs to embrace and utilize.

According to the New York Times, last month, U.S. military planners met with their Ukrainian counterparts in Wiesbaden, Germany, to discuss new tactics that could help change the dynamics of the war.

One question was whether operations with the Patriots were sustainable, especially if Congress cut off further military aid to Ukraine.

The Congressional Research Service has estimated that each interceptor costs $4 million. If U.S. funding is suddenly withdrawn, the supply of air defense is likely to be jeopardized.

Optional

Patriot is a defense system that is typically used to protect a location rather than shoot down aircraft. 

From the beginning, the Patriot was designed as a system to defeat aircraft. However, after the Gulf War, it was redesigned to protect the skies and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, as these weapons were becoming more common and important on the battlefield.

The Ukrainians seem to have returned the Patriot to its original design and are using the missiles as anti-aircraft weapons.

According to the newspaper, in January, Ukrainians, believing a Russian cargo plane to be loaded with missiles, ambushed it. They moved one Patriot launcher closer to the border and then fired an interceptor when the cargo plane was within range. US officials said the tactic was creative but not revolutionary.

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising