russian hackers hacked the website of the President of Georgia

Russian hackers have hacked into the account of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and left an inscription glorifying russia. This is reported by the publication "Novosti Gruzii", UNN reports.

Details

Currently, the site is blocked, but before that, when entering the page, one could see an image of a skull and the inscription "Hacked by Cozy Bear Slava russia" .

Addendum

It is noted that the website of the opposition TV company "Formula" was also attacked. The site was inaccessible for several hours, then access was restored, but the page is still working intermittently.

In addition, on January 26, the website of the opposition TV company Mtawari was hacked, and some of the data was deleted.

Reports of cyberattacks in Georgia began to emerge after a wave of fake bomb threats. Over the past month, Georgia's airport, schools, and large shopping centers have been "mined".

For reference

Cozy Bear is a Russian hacker group that, according to Western intelligence services, operates under the auspices of the russian Federal Security Service. This group of hackers was mentioned in connection with virtual attacks on the headquarters of presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on the US Treasury and the Department of Commerce, and many other structures.

Recall

A Russian-backed hacker group known as Midnight Blizzard or Nobelium has hacked into a small percentage of Microsoft's corporate email accounts.

The company blocked the attackers' access, assuring that the incident was not related to any vulnerabilities in their products or services.