What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
russian hackers hacked the website of the President of Georgia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21791 views

russian hackers hacked the website of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. The website of the opposition TV company Formula was also attacked, and data was deleted from the website of another company, Mtavari.

Russian hackers have hacked into the account of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and left an inscription glorifying russia. This is reported by the publication "Novosti Gruzii", UNN reports.

Details 

Currently, the site is blocked, but before that, when entering the page, one could see an image of a skull and the inscription "Hacked by Cozy Bear Slava russia" .

Image

Pro-Russian hackers attacked Ukraine's state and commercial sector - Southern Defense Forces25.01.24, 21:46 • 30344 views

Addendum

It is noted that the website of the opposition TV company "Formula" was also attacked. The site was inaccessible for several hours, then access was restored, but the page is still working intermittently.

In addition, on January 26, the website of the opposition TV company Mtawari was hacked, and some of the data was deleted.

Reports of cyberattacks in Georgia began to emerge after a wave of fake bomb threats. Over the past month, Georgia's airport, schools, and large shopping centers have been "mined". 

For reference

Cozy Bear is a Russian hacker group that, according to Western intelligence services, operates under the auspices of the russian Federal Security Service. This group of hackers was mentioned in connection with virtual attacks on the headquarters of presidential candidate Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on the US Treasury and the Department of Commerce, and many other structures.

Recall

A Russian-backed hacker group known as Midnight Blizzard or Nobelium has hacked into a small percentage of Microsoft's corporate email accounts.

The company blocked the attackers' access, assuring that the incident was not related to any vulnerabilities in their products or services.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

