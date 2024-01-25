Pro-Russian hackers attacked Ukraine's state and commercial sector - Southern Defense Forces

Hacker phishing attacks on Ukraine's public and commercial sectors were recorded by law enforcement over the past day. According to the Southern Defense Forces, most of them were blocked automatically, but Ukrainians are urged to be careful. This was reported by UNN.

Attacks on the public and commercial sectors of Ukraine were recorded yesterday. Hacker groups funded by Russia also attacked the resources of the Ministry of Defense using phishing, distributing remote code execution malware and blocking access to web resources. Most of them are blocked automatically. - the statement said.

Details

The Southern Defense Forces also warn that the attack continues. It is noted that the hackers are distributing emails with the subject lines "Information from the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine" and "State Emergency Service of Ukraine", allegedly from the mentioned structures.

In addition, the SBU detected the spread of malicious software from the Russian GRU group Gamaredon, aimed at gaining access to personal and confidential user data and proprietary information.