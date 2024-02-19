russian hackers carry out cyberattacks on Ukrainian media sites

russian hackers have attacked Ukrainian media. This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Ukrainian media have come under a series of hostile hacker attacks.

russia continues its information war against our country. Today, russian hackers have carried out another attack on a number of Ukrainian media outlets and posted fake information on their resources - from the Telegram channel of the State Special Communications Service.

Representatives of Ukrayinska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraph have contacted the CERT-UA computer emergency response team.

Cybersecurity experts from these media outlets are already investigating the incident.

