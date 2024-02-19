russian hackers carry out cyberattacks on Ukrainian media sites

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100259 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110825 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153487 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157213 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253348 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174797 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165942 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148410 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227480 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113091 views

Rubrics
Home
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100259 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70298 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76830 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113483 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114353 views
Actual
russian hackers carry out cyberattacks on Ukrainian media sites

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36716 views

russia attacked several Ukrainian media sites and published fake news.

russian hackers have attacked Ukrainian media. This was reported by the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukrainian media have come under a series of hostile hacker attacks.

russia continues its information war against our country. Today, russian hackers have carried out another attack on a number of Ukrainian media outlets and posted fake information on their resources 

- from the Telegram channel of the State Special Communications Service.

Representatives of Ukrayinska Pravda, Liga.net, Apostrophe, and Telegraph have contacted the CERT-UA computer emergency response team.

Add

Cybersecurity experts from these media outlets are already investigating the incident.

Russian hackers tried to enter Lithuanian army e-systems13.02.24, 16:20 • 23428 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsMultimedia
state-special-communications-service-of-ukraineState Special Communications Service of Ukraine
telegramTelegram

