Russian hackers tried to enter Lithuanian army e-systems

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 91224 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122914 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126099 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167812 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167114 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271317 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177312 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166933 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148666 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240749 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103445 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 86866 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 61585 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 57975 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 69961 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271317 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240749 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226060 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251495 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237493 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122915 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101908 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102229 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118613 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119144 views
Russian hackers tried to enter Lithuanian army e-systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23434 views

Russian hackers tried to access Lithuanian military systems but were detected and stopped.

In early February, Russian hackers tried to enter the electronic systems of the Lithuanian army, but this attempt was noticed and stopped. This was reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

On February 3, information began to circulate online that Russian hackers from the Just Evil group had gained access to the US Army's systems and the Lithuanian Army's Ilias system.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces confirmed that on that day they had detected a suspicious login to one of the accounts of the distance learning system. After that, three servers hosting the Ilias system were shut down.

Lithuania's National Cyber Security Center, in close cooperation with the army, has launched an investigation, and the incident is currently considered a medium threat event,

- the statement said.

It is noted that no data leakage occurred, but final conclusions can be drawn after the investigation is completed. The Ilias system is still disconnected from the external network and updates are being made.

Recall

On January 26, Russian hackers hacked the website of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. The website of the opposition TV company Formula was also attacked, and data was deleted from the website of another company, Mtavari.

Olga Rozgon

salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
lithuaniaLithuania

