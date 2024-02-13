Russian hackers tried to enter Lithuanian army e-systems

In early February, Russian hackers tried to enter the electronic systems of the Lithuanian army, but this attempt was noticed and stopped. This was reported by LRT, according to UNN.

Details

On February 3, information began to circulate online that Russian hackers from the Just Evil group had gained access to the US Army's systems and the Lithuanian Army's Ilias system.

The Lithuanian Armed Forces confirmed that on that day they had detected a suspicious login to one of the accounts of the distance learning system. After that, three servers hosting the Ilias system were shut down.

Lithuania's National Cyber Security Center, in close cooperation with the army, has launched an investigation, and the incident is currently considered a medium threat event, - the statement said.

It is noted that no data leakage occurred, but final conclusions can be drawn after the investigation is completed. The Ilias system is still disconnected from the external network and updates are being made.

Recall

On January 26, Russian hackers hacked the website of Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili. The website of the opposition TV company Formula was also attacked, and data was deleted from the website of another company, Mtavari.