Russian Federation's attack on Kyiv region on June 17: private houses damaged, there are wounded

On Tuesday, June 17, Russian occupiers carried out another attack on settlements in the capital region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the Kyiv region.

Details

In the Fastiv district, a private house, a fence and two cars were damaged.

In the Vyshgorod district, a private house was also damaged. As a result of the attack, a 55-year-old local resident was injured: she was given first aid.

In the Brovary district, rescuers extinguished a fire in an outbuilding at an enterprise.

In the Obukhov district, two private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

On the fact of committing war crimes, investigators will initiate criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Kyiv and its surroundings at night were attacked by 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles and 2 ballistic missiles. Most of the destruction was recorded in the Solomyansky and Darnytsky districts.