Russian Federation targeted a drone near a railway station in Sumy region, a duty officer was injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, a railway station duty officer was injured by an enemy drone. The woman was hospitalized with head injuries and a concussion, her condition is satisfactory.
Due to another Russian attack on a railway station in Sumy region, the station attendant was injured. The woman was urgently hospitalized with head injuries and a concussion. Doctors assess her condition as satisfactory, writes UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".
As a result of an enemy drone hitting near a railway station in Sumy region, the station attendant was injured. The woman was promptly taken by ambulance to the Sumy Regional Clinical Hospital. Her health condition is satisfactory
Ukrzaliznytsia added that doctors "diagnosed the victim with head injuries and a concussion," but assured that she is currently receiving all necessary medical care.
Railway in Kyiv region restored after Russian attack: work underway to reduce train delays30.08.25, 10:47 • 4581 view