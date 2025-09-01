$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian Federation targeted a drone near a railway station in Sumy region, a duty officer was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

In Sumy region, a railway station duty officer was injured by an enemy drone. The woman was hospitalized with head injuries and a concussion, her condition is satisfactory.

Russian Federation targeted a drone near a railway station in Sumy region, a duty officer was injured

Due to another Russian attack on a railway station in Sumy region, the station attendant was injured. The woman was urgently hospitalized with head injuries and a concussion. Doctors assess her condition as satisfactory, writes UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

As a result of an enemy drone hitting near a railway station in Sumy region, the station attendant was injured. The woman was promptly taken by ambulance to the Sumy Regional Clinical Hospital. Her health condition is satisfactory 

- reported the national carrier.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that doctors "diagnosed the victim with head injuries and a concussion," but assured that she is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

Railway in Kyiv region restored after Russian attack: work underway to reduce train delays30.08.25, 10:47 • 4581 view

Alona Utkina

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian Railways