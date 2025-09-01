Russian Federation targeted a drone near a railway station in Sumy region, a duty officer was injured

Due to another Russian attack on a railway station in Sumy region, the station attendant was injured. The woman was urgently hospitalized with head injuries and a concussion. Doctors assess her condition as satisfactory, writes UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Ukrzaliznytsia added that doctors "diagnosed the victim with head injuries and a concussion," but assured that she is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

