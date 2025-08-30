Railway in Kyiv region restored after Russian attack: work underway to reduce train delays

The railway in Kyiv region has been restored after Russia's night attack, as has train traffic along the standard route, and work is underway to reduce delays, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Railway workers have restored the railway infrastructure in Kyiv region damaged by the enemy attack tonight. Train traffic through the section is proceeding as usual. We are working to reduce the delay time for trains that are late due to the shelling. - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

Recall

As a result of Russia's night strike, railway infrastructure in Kyiv region was damaged. Several trains were expected to arrive in Kyiv with a delay of two hours or more.

