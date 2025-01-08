Russian Federation struck more than 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: what is known

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 53298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148325 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127916 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135496 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134323 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171637 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110760 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164463 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104472 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113962 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131130 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 129941 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129941 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
05:55 PM • 39654 views

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 39654 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 100164 views

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100164 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 102409 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102409 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171638 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164464 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192198 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 181398 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181398 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129941 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131130 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143046 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134654 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134654 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151831 views
Russian Federation struck more than 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: what is known

Russian Federation struck more than 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25175 views

The occupiers attacked 12 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region using aircraft, drones and MLRS. 426 strikes were recorded, infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged.

During the day, the aggressor carried out 426 attacks on 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, causing significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy forces used various types of weapons, including aircraft, drones and multiple launch rocket systems. Two airstrikes targeted Pyatikhatky and Mala Tokmachka. In addition, more than 250 drones attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske. 

There were also 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on Lobkove, Novodanilivka, Malynivka and Novodarivka, and 166 artillery attacks on the same areas and several other localities. 

Despite the attack, there were no civilian casualties, although 3 reports indicate that residential buildings and infrastructure were destroyed.

Explosion occurs in Zaporizhzhia region after report of enemy drones31.12.24, 22:32 • 21546 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
Ivan Fedorov
Zaporizhzhia

