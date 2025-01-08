Russian Federation struck more than 400 times in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: what is known

During the day, the aggressor carried out 426 attacks on 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region, causing significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy forces used various types of weapons, including aircraft, drones and multiple launch rocket systems. Two airstrikes targeted Pyatikhatky and Mala Tokmachka. In addition, more than 250 drones attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Shcherbaki, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Novodarivka and Olhivske.

There were also 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on Lobkove, Novodanilivka, Malynivka and Novodarivka, and 166 artillery attacks on the same areas and several other localities.

Despite the attack, there were no civilian casualties, although 3 reports indicate that residential buildings and infrastructure were destroyed.

