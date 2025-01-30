Russian Federation spreads fakes about the mobilization of orphans in Sumy region - CPJ

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 71513 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 92142 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106687 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109692 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103451 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134059 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103727 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113405 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116975 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Broadcast
Russian Federation spreads fakes about the mobilization of orphans in Sumy region - CPJ

Russian Federation spreads fakes about the mobilization of orphans in Sumy region - CPJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23410 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation has refuted fakes about the “secret mobilization” of 17-year-old orphans in Sumy region. By law, only citizens aged 25-60 are subject to mobilization.

Fakes about the alleged mobilization of orphans in Sumy region are spreading online. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, the network is actively spreading information about the alleged "secret mobilization" of 17-year-olds from orphanages in Sumy region. In particular, it is said that the children are allegedly being taken by force to training camps in order to send them directly to the front when they become adults.  

"This information is completely untrue and is part of a large-scale disinformation campaign by the enemy to discredit the mobilization," the Center for Public Advocacy said.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also reminded that according to the current legislation, citizens aged 25 to 60 are subject to mobilization.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Legal Aid, an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, noted that citizens under 25 can only join the Armed Forces voluntarily by signing a contract.

Recall 

Russia spreads a fake videoshowing Ukrainian soldiers being taken in handcuffs to a mission. The Center for Public Integrity refuted the disinformation, identifying Russian soldiers from the 15th Motorized Rifle Brigade in the video.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
sumySums

Contact us about advertising