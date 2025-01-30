Russian Federation spreads fakes about the mobilization of orphans in Sumy region - CPJ

Fakes about the alleged mobilization of orphans in Sumy region are spreading online. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, the network is actively spreading information about the alleged "secret mobilization" of 17-year-olds from orphanages in Sumy region. In particular, it is said that the children are allegedly being taken by force to training camps in order to send them directly to the front when they become adults.

"This information is completely untrue and is part of a large-scale disinformation campaign by the enemy to discredit the mobilization," the Center for Public Advocacy said.

The Center for Countering Disinformation also reminded that according to the current legislation, citizens aged 25 to 60 are subject to mobilization.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Center for Legal Aid, an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, noted that citizens under 25 can only join the Armed Forces voluntarily by signing a contract.

Recall

