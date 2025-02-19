Russian Federation attacks energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

Russian troops attacked DTEK's energy facility in Odesa region. In the morning, power engineers restored electricity to almost 15 thousand families. This was reported by DTEK energy company on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Odesa region: the enemy attacked DTEK's energy facility. Some homes in Odesa and Odesa district were left without electricity. In the morning, power engineers restored power supply to almost 15,000 families, reconnecting them from backup lines where possible," DTEK said in a statement.

It is reported that as soon as the power engineers receive permission from the rescuers, they will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

"The priority is to restore power supply to critical infrastructure, including thermal facilities. Repair work will continue around the clock until electricity is restored to every home in Odesa and the region," the statement said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Odesa, saying that "just yesterday, after the infamous meeting in Riyadh, it became known that Russian representatives once again lied about not striking the energy sector," and almost at the same time, such a strike took place.