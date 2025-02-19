Russian Federation attacks energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 38877 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63953 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103399 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 68183 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115686 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112881 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116665 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152266 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115153 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Russian Federation attacks energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

Russian Federation attacks energy facility in Odesa region - DTEK

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58191 views

Russian troops attacked DTEK's energy facility in Odesa region. Power engineers restored electricity supply to 15,000 families using backup lines.

Russian troops attacked DTEK's energy facility in Odesa region. In the morning, power engineers restored electricity to almost 15 thousand families. This was reported by DTEK energy company on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Odesa region: the enemy attacked DTEK's energy facility. Some homes in Odesa and Odesa district were left without electricity. In the morning, power engineers restored power supply to almost 15,000 families, reconnecting them from backup lines where possible," DTEK said in a statement.

It is reported that as soon as the power engineers receive permission from the rescuers, they will begin to eliminate the consequences of the attack. 

"The priority is to restore power supply to critical infrastructure, including thermal facilities. Repair work will continue around the clock until electricity is restored to every home in Odesa and the region," the statement said. 

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack on Odesa, saying that "just yesterday, after the infamous meeting in Riyadh, it became known that Russian representatives once again lied about not striking the energy sector," and almost at the same time, such a strike took place.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarUNN-Odesa
dtekDTEK
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
odesaOdesa

