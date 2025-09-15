Russian drones in Poland and Romania are an example that the war between Russia and Ukraine must end - Rubio

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
05:38 PM • 15767 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
03:43 PM • 20130 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 20384 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 24978 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 27901 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 58873 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 37275 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 32940 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 36497 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 58862 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.3m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
Changes made to the reservation of defense industry workers: what you need to knowSeptember 15, 10:25 AM • 4172 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhotoSeptember 15, 11:55 AM • 16173 views
May become projects for the Investment Fund: US representatives shown a number of Ukrainian depositsPhotoSeptember 15, 02:15 PM • 15155 views
Foreigners who recruited children in Ukraine for sexual exploitation exposed: case details03:01 PM • 5652 views
Dmytro Pasichnyk, ballet dancer of Lviv Opera, killed in war06:37 PM • 6610 views
Publications
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft document07:06 PM • 2978 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 36126 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 39978 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 58875 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 35101 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Tusk
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Belarus
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 26943 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 27281 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 33357 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 39400 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 88963 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
TikTok
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

Russian drones in Poland and Romania are an example that the war between Russia and Ukraine must end - Rubio

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the incursion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania indicates an escalation of the war and the need for its cessation. He noted that ending hostilities requires the consent of both sides, which Russia is not providing.

Russian drones in Poland and Romania are an example that the war between Russia and Ukraine must end - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the invasion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania an example of the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

As Rubio stated, "the drone incursions into Poland and Romania show that the war is escalating and are an example of why the conflict between Russia and Ukraine must end."

According to him, "ending the hostilities requires the consent of both sides."

And as you said and as you noted, we have not been able to get such results from the Russian side 

- added Rubio.

He also noted that there is no timeline for any further sanctions that the Trump administration might impose on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

We fully understand the sanctions available to us, and at some point the president may decide to do so 

- Rubio stated.

Recall

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday stated that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace this week is unacceptable, but it remains unclear whether Russia intentionally sent the drones into Polish territory.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Marco Rubio
Associated Press
Donald Trump
Romania
Ukraine
Poland