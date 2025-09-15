Russian drones in Poland and Romania are an example that the war between Russia and Ukraine must end - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the incursion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania indicates an escalation of the war and the need for its cessation. He noted that ending hostilities requires the consent of both sides, which Russia is not providing.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the invasion of Russian drones into Poland and Romania an example of the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.
Details
As Rubio stated, "the drone incursions into Poland and Romania show that the war is escalating and are an example of why the conflict between Russia and Ukraine must end."
According to him, "ending the hostilities requires the consent of both sides."
And as you said and as you noted, we have not been able to get such results from the Russian side
He also noted that there is no timeline for any further sanctions that the Trump administration might impose on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
We fully understand the sanctions available to us, and at some point the president may decide to do so
Recall
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday stated that the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace this week is unacceptable, but it remains unclear whether Russia intentionally sent the drones into Polish territory.