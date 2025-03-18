Russian drones caused fires at two enterprises in Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of a UAV attack, fires broke out at two enterprises in the Dnipro district, which were promptly extinguished. The enemy also shelled the Nikopol area, but there were no casualties.
Drones launched by Russian troops in the Dnipropetrovsk region caused fires at two enterprises in the Dnipro district, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN writes.
Due to the UAV attack in the Dnipro district, fires broke out at two enterprises. Rescuers have already extinguished them. No one was injured
The aggressor also terrorized Nikopol region. According to the head of the RMA, the enemy dropped ammunition from drones on the Marhanets community. Pokrovske was shelled from artillery. There were also no deaths or injuries there.
"Yesterday, air defense worked in the Dnipropetrovsk region until late in the evening. The defenders of the sky eliminated 3 enemy drones in the region," Lysak noted.