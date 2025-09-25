Russian drones attacked Nizhyn district: infrastructure hit, power outages reported

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked Nizhyn district with drones in the morning, there was a hit on an infrastructure object and power outages, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the morning, Nizhyn district was again under attack by attack drones. There was a hit on an infrastructure object. Some communities in Nizhyn district are without electricity. - Chaus reported.

According to him, there were also hits in Koriukivka and Chernihiv districts.

In total, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy attacked more than 20 settlements in Chernihiv region more than 60 times over the past day.

"Yesterday evening, the enemy once again attacked Semenivka with MLRS - almost 40 hits. People's homes and outbuildings were damaged. Fires broke out at the sites of the hits - thanks to the firefighters for their work. Preliminary, no casualties. In a village in Novgorod-Siverskyi district, a fire broke out as a result of a drop from a UAV - a residential building was destroyed by fire," Chaus also reported.

In Chernihiv region, the enemy attacked Nizhyn and the district: 5 wounded, including 4 rescuers