In Chernihiv region, the enemy attacked Nizhyn and the district: 5 wounded, including 4 rescuers

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops massively attacked Nizhyn and Nizhyn district with drones the day before, 5 people were reported injured, including 4 rescuers who were hit by the enemy during a repeated attack, said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Monday, writes UNN.

Yesterday, Nizhyn and Nizhyn district were under a massive attack by enemy drones. Five people are in hospitals. Four of them are State Emergency Service employees who went to extinguish a fire after shelling of one of the enterprises. The aggressor repeatedly hit the object. As a result of the hit, 4 firefighters were injured. - Chaus wrote on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service stated that "the Russians deliberately hit rescuers who were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that caught fire as a result of a UAV attack in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region." And confirmed that four firefighters were injured. "They were hospitalized," the State Emergency Service noted.

Chaus added: "Also injured is a 59-year-old resident of one of the villages of Nizhyn region." According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the injured man was also hospitalized. "A residential building was damaged," he added.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are under attack in Nizhyn region. And also - businesses," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

In total, over the past day, according to Chaus, the enemy shelled Chernihiv region 42 times. "81 explosions. 20 settlements are under attack," he indicated.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, outbuildings caught fire due to shelling. In several districts, dry grass caught fire as a result of enemy strikes. In total - almost 10 hectares. The fires were extinguished, Chaus said.

