Exclusive
05:44 AM • 10090 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
03:31 AM • 10967 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
01:55 AM • 14695 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 22618 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 47017 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 68442 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 103109 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 85654 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 83876 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 46570 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
In Chernihiv region, the enemy attacked Nizhyn and the district: 5 wounded, including 4 rescuers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

Yesterday, Nizhyn and Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region suffered a massive drone attack, as a result of which 5 people were injured, including 4 rescuers. The enemy repeatedly struck a critical infrastructure facility where firefighters were working.

In Chernihiv region, the enemy attacked Nizhyn and the district: 5 wounded, including 4 rescuers

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops massively attacked Nizhyn and Nizhyn district with drones the day before, 5 people were reported injured, including 4 rescuers who were hit by the enemy during a repeated attack, said the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Monday, writes UNN.

Yesterday, Nizhyn and Nizhyn district were under a massive attack by enemy drones. Five people are in hospitals. Four of them are State Emergency Service employees who went to extinguish a fire after shelling of one of the enterprises. The aggressor repeatedly hit the object. As a result of the hit, 4 firefighters were injured.

- Chaus wrote on Telegram.

The State Emergency Service stated that "the Russians deliberately hit rescuers who were extinguishing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility that caught fire as a result of a UAV attack in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region." And confirmed that four firefighters were injured. "They were hospitalized," the State Emergency Service noted.

Chaus added: "Also injured is a 59-year-old resident of one of the villages of Nizhyn region." According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the injured man was also hospitalized. "A residential building was damaged," he added.

"Critical infrastructure facilities are under attack in Nizhyn region. And also - businesses," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

In total, over the past day, according to Chaus, the enemy shelled Chernihiv region 42 times. "81 explosions. 20 settlements are under attack," he indicated.

In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, outbuildings caught fire due to shelling. In several districts, dry grass caught fire as a result of enemy strikes. In total - almost 10 hectares. The fires were extinguished, Chaus said.

In Sumy region, Russians hit farmers in a field with a missile: 11 wounded15.09.25, 08:59 • 2644 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast