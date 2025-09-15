$41.310.00
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Sumy region, Russians hit farmers in a field with a missile: 11 wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2330 views

Late in the evening, Russians launched a missile attack on the outskirts of a village in the Boromlia community of Sumy Oblast. 11 men who were harvesting crops were injured, one of them in serious condition.

In Sumy region, Russians hit farmers in a field with a missile: 11 wounded

In the Sumy region, Russian troops previously struck with a missile at people who were harvesting crops in a field, 11 wounded are known, one victim is in serious condition, reported on Monday the head of the Sumy OVA Oleg Hryhorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Late in the evening, the Russians launched a missile attack on the outskirts of a village in the Boromlya community. The enemy's target was a peaceful field where agricultural machinery was working. As a result of the attack, people who were harvesting crops were injured. 11 wounded men were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition.

- wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, equipment - tractors and combines - was also damaged.

SBU exposed and detained a UOC MP priest who was adjusting Russian strikes on Sumy region12.09.25, 10:47 • 3396 views

Addition

According to data from the Sumy OVA, over the past day in Sumy region, a 38-year-old man was also reported wounded in the Bilopillya community due to an enemy UAV strike.

During the day, from the morning of September 14 to the morning of September 15, as reported by the OVA, Russian troops carried out 73 shellings of 33 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region. The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy, in particular, launched 25 KAB strikes, 15 UAV strikes, and up to 10 missile strikes.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast