In Sumy region, Russians hit farmers in a field with a missile: 11 wounded

In the Sumy region, Russian troops previously struck with a missile at people who were harvesting crops in a field, 11 wounded are known, one victim is in serious condition, reported on Monday the head of the Sumy OVA Oleg Hryhorov in Telegram, writes UNN.

Late in the evening, the Russians launched a missile attack on the outskirts of a village in the Boromlya community. The enemy's target was a peaceful field where agricultural machinery was working. As a result of the attack, people who were harvesting crops were injured. 11 wounded men were hospitalized, one of them in serious condition. - wrote Hryhorov.

According to him, equipment - tractors and combines - was also damaged.

Addition

According to data from the Sumy OVA, over the past day in Sumy region, a 38-year-old man was also reported wounded in the Bilopillya community due to an enemy UAV strike.

During the day, from the morning of September 14 to the morning of September 15, as reported by the OVA, Russian troops carried out 73 shellings of 33 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region. The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy, in particular, launched 25 KAB strikes, 15 UAV strikes, and up to 10 missile strikes.