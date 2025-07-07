Shelling of Kharkiv on July 7: eight injured, including children

On the morning of July 7, Russian occupation forces attacked Kharkiv with attack drones, causing a fire in a multi-story building. 8 people were reportedly injured, including 2 children. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov, and the city mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The last two hits were in the Slobidskyi district. In Shevchenkivskyi, there was a preliminary hit on a multi-story building. One of the floors of the residential building is on fire. - Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel at 05:51

"As a result of the shelling, there is a fire on the 9th floor," Syniehubov clarified.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, four people were injured, including two children. In the Slobidskyi district, two were wounded. In the Slobidskyi district, one strike hit a residential area, and in the second case, a civilian object was targeted. - Terekhov's post states.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, two people were injured in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the enemy attack. They are being provided with necessary medical assistance. Civilian objects and a kindergarten building were damaged.

"The total number of wounded as a result of the morning enemy attack on Kharkiv has increased to eight people," Sinegubov reported at 06:22.

On Monday, July 7, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones. Four explosions were heard in the city.