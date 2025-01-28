Russian Drones Attacked Chernihiv: Residential Buildings Damaged

In Chernihiv, as a result of a Russian drone attack, shrapnel from a shahed damaged two private houses. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

After 5 a.m., Bryzhynsky reported the partial destruction of two private houses.

According to Bryzhynsky, emergency services have taken priority measures and the fire has been localized. The National Police investigative team is working at the scene.

"To organize assistance to the affected residents, I am assembling a commission of emergency response," added the head of Chernihiv MVA.

Recall

a Russian drone attacked a civilian enterprise in the Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv, causing a fire on 1500 square meters. Two people were injured - a woman born in 1955 and a child born in 2015, who suffered an acute stress reaction.

