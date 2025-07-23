Russian drones attacked a market in Kharkiv region: fire extinguished, there is an injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a market in Velykyi Burluk with drones, a fire broke out, and rescuers extinguished it, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on the evening of July 22, the Russian army launched a drone attack on the market territory in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region.

"As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in trade pavilions over an area of about 500 sq. m, which was extinguished by firefighters. In addition, the building of the post office and other trade facilities were damaged," the State Emergency Service noted.

As stated, a woman was injured - doctors diagnosed her with an acute stress reaction.

Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hours