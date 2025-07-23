$41.820.07
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
06:28 AM • 12336 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
05:05 AM • 17233 views
50 days of Trump for Russia: the term is not fixed - State Department
July 22, 10:51 PM • 29508 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption infrastructure must be cleansed of Russian influence - Zelenskyy
July 22, 06:15 PM • 50106 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 96580 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 102233 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 95321 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 76807 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 74408 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 53445 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russian drones attacked a market in Kharkiv region: fire extinguished, there is an injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4310 views

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a market in Velykyi Burluk with drones, causing a fire covering an area of 500 sq. m. A woman suffered from an acute stress reaction, and a post office and other commercial facilities were also damaged.

Russian drones attacked a market in Kharkiv region: fire extinguished, there is an injured

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a market in Velykyi Burluk with drones, a fire broke out, and rescuers extinguished it, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on the evening of July 22, the Russian army launched a drone attack on the market territory in the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region.

"As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in trade pavilions over an area of about 500 sq. m, which was extinguished by firefighters. In addition, the building of the post office and other trade facilities were damaged," the State Emergency Service noted.

As stated, a woman was injured - doctors diagnosed her with an acute stress reaction.

Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hours21.07.25, 21:25 • 12726 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
