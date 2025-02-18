Russian drones attack Odesa, fire breaks out
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked Odesa. Local Telegram channels and media outlets report fire after the strikes and possible power outages, UNN reports.
According to Telegram channels, explosions were heard in different parts of the city. There may be power outages.
In addition, a fire broke out in Odesa after the attack.
