Russian drones attack ambulance and police car in Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv region, an enemy drone attacked an ambulance in Kupiansk while transporting a patient, and another enemy drone hit a police car near Kantsedalivka, the Kharkiv RMA reported on Telegram on Monday, UNN reported.

Details

"Today, while transporting a patient in the town of Kupyansk, a medical team came under attack from an enemy UAV. The attack damaged the ambulance. There were no casualties," the RMA said.

Another hostile drone was reportedly spotted outside the village of Kantsedalivka. "At about 10:20 a.m., an enemy drone hit a police car. There were no casualties," the RMA said.

