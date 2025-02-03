Kharkiv region: an enemy “shahed” damaged an educational institution, 4 people were injured in an explosion

In Kharkiv region, attacks by Russian troops using Shaheds and KABs were recorded over the past day, and an educational institution and residential buildings were damaged. On the bank of the Siverskyi Donets River in Izyum, 4 men were injured in an explosion. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, enemy attacks were recorded in two districts:

23:43, Bohodukhiv district, Zolochiv village. The roof of a municipal educational institution was damaged as a result of a Shahed UAV hit.

19:15, Bohodukhivskyi district, outside the villages of Baranivka, Orishanka and Karasivka, three hits by the UAVs in the open area.

12:08, Izium district, Borova village. Five apartment buildings were damaged as a result of a UAV hitting the ground.

"Four men aged 35, 36, 40, 51 were injured on the bank of the Siversky Donets River in the town of Izium as a result of an explosive device explosion. The injured were hospitalized in a medical facility," said Synehubov.

