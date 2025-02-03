38 out of 71 enemy drones shot down in 10 regions: what are the consequences of Russia's night attack
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 Shahed drones and imitator drones from different directions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 38 attack UAVs. Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions suffered.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 drones overnight, destroying 38 drones and detecting 25 imitator drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reported.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on night of February 3, the enemy attacked with 71 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, TOT of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 09.00, 38 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions. 25 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (no negative consequences)
As a result of the enemy attack, Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions were reportedly affected.