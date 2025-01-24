Russian drones are shot down in Kyiv region

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 99462 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101462 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109417 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112168 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133312 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104125 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136617 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103813 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113461 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121020 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 71185 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115887 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 43486 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43382 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 99436 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133309 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136615 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168065 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157753 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31884 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 43404 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115889 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121022 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140678 views
Russian drones are shot down in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48774 views

In Kyiv region, air defense is targeting enemy drones. Local residents are urged to stay in shelters and observe information silence.

Explosions are heard in the Kyiv region, air defense is working against enemy "Shaheds". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

Details

The administration told about the combat work of the Kyiv region's sky defenders around three in the morning.

A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets

- Kyiv RMA said in a statement.

Local residents were urged to stay in shelters until the end of the day and reminded of the importance of adhering to the rules of information silence.

"Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online," the administration said in a statement.

Defense forces in Kursk region repel 12 Russian attacks - General Staff23.01.25, 22:02 • 86241 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyivKyiv region
kyivKyiv

