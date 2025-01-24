Russian drones are shot down in Kyiv region

Explosions are heard in the Kyiv region, air defense is working against enemy "Shaheds". This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

Details

The administration told about the combat work of the Kyiv region's sky defenders around three in the morning.

A UAV was spotted in the airspace. Air defense forces are working on targets - Kyiv RMA said in a statement.

Local residents were urged to stay in shelters until the end of the day and reminded of the importance of adhering to the rules of information silence.

"Stay in shelters until the end of the air raid. Take care of your own safety. Observe information silence - do not record or post the work of our defenders online," the administration said in a statement.

