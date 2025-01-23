Defense forces in Kursk region repel 12 Russian attacks - General Staff

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 attacks by Russian troops. The enemy is intensively attacking the Defense Forces in the Pokrovsk sector. UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff provides information as of 22:00 on January 23.

"In Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks by the invading troops, in addition, the enemy launched 24 air strikes, dropping 38 drones, and fired 358 times at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure in Russia," the General Staff informs.

It is reported that the enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector.

"The aggressor conducted 63 offensives here during the day. The most active Russian occupants remain in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, with one firefight still ongoing," the statement said.

It is noted that according to the information available at the moment, 189 occupants have been eliminated in this area, and 190 more have been wounded. One infantry fighting vehicle, nine vehicles and two motorized vehicles, five electronic warfare devices and eight UAV antennas were destroyed. In addition, the enemy's artillery system and satellite communications equipment were damaged.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

⦁ In the Kharkiv sector, one combat engagement with Russian proxies took place in the vicinity of Lypky.

⦁ In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried nine times to force our units out of their positions near Dvorichna, Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, and the fighting is still ongoing.

⦁ The enemy attacked seven times in the Liman sector, trying to advance near Yampolivka, Novoyehorivka, Zelenyi Hai and Kopanky.

⦁ In the Siversky sector, in the area of Ivano-Daryivka and Bilohorivka, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

⦁ In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy made two assaults on the positions of our defenders. Hostile activity of the occupiers was manifested in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

⦁ In the areas of Diliyivka, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, the enemy tried to break into our defense in the Toretsk sector 12 times.

⦁ Seven enemy attacks were repelled by our defenders in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked near Novodarivka, Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka.

⦁ In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made two assault attacks, which were successfully repelled by our defenders.

⦁ There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

It is reported that 119 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, the enemy launched two missile and 55 air strikes using five missiles and 86 combat aircraft, used 863 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out more than four thousand four hundred attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

