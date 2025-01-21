Occupants change tactics of Pokrovsk offensive: new details from Khortytsia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 103042 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103223 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111228 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113762 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138497 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103868 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113507 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117039 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 83056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118514 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 57148 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61521 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39702 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 103032 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135950 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169508 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 159091 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 39702 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 61521 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118514 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123262 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141331 views
Occupants change tactics of Pokrovsk offensive: new details from Khortytsia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25803 views

Russian troops are trying to bypass Pokrovsk from the west through small villages and forest plantations. Up to 70 clashes a day occur in this area, and the enemy suffers significant losses.

Russian occupants are trying to bypass Pokrovsk from the west through small villages and forest plantations and interrupt Ukrainian logistics chains. This was stated by the spokesman for the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Viktor Tregubov during a telethon, UNN reports.

"They are trying to bypass the city from the west through small villages and forest plantations and try to put pressure, to interrupt our logistics chains. Our efforts are aimed at preventing this, as we have Pokrovsk itself, as we have this base from which to operate. Their offensive is slowing down and we hope it will eventually stop," Tregubov said.

According to him, the Russians are trying to cling to any building, any forest plantation in small groups and simply fortify themselves there and create appropriate fire control in front of them.

"Our task in this situation is to destroy them. In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of fighting is comparable to all our other sectors combined. There are up to 70  clashes per day. Even if one group is destroyed, another group tries to take its place," Tregubov said.

He noted that a small group is destroyed and another one is created in its place, and this has been happening there for quite some time.

"If earlier they used to go to Pokrovsk in this way, then they reached the distance where they started to get hit from the city itself and realized that they could not go ahead and started trying to go around it. This is the situation as of today," Tregubov said.

Addendum

On January 20, Serhiy Tsehotskyi, an officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk , reportedthat the Russian army was moving additional forces to the Pokrovsk direction, withdrawing units from other parts of the front. The daily losses of the occupiers in the battles near Pokrovsk reach two hundred people.

On the night of January 18, the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops reported in Telegram that the operational situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains the most difficult, there are no Russian troops in the city, and fighting continues on the outskirts of the agglomeration.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

