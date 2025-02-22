Russian drone strike on Chornobyl NPP: one smoldering center on the arch is extinguished, radiation within normal limits

As of February 22, rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant Shelter. The situation is now under control. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, according to UNN.

Details

At present, rescuers are working to partially open the shelter structures and eliminate one smoldering center on the north side of the arch.

We are constantly monitoring the site using UAVs with thermal imaging cameras and handheld thermal imagers, - the SES added.

They emphasize that the radiation background at the Chornobyl NPP industrial site is within normal limits, and there is no threat to the public.

Recall

On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive part damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.