February 8, 07:59 PM • 10622 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 23621 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 27283 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 27558 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 28310 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 23380 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 15873 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12725 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24888 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 39228 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Russian drone strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills woman and child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

On the night of February 9, Russian troops attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region with attack UAVs. As a result of the drone hit, a house was destroyed, a woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed, and three more people were injured.

Russian drone strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills woman and child

On the night of February 9, Russian occupation forces launched a drone attack on the private sector of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of an enemy drone hitting a residential building, it was completely destroyed, leading to the death of civilians and a large-scale fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

During search and rescue operations at the site of the destroyed home, rescuers recovered the bodies of two deceased — a woman and a 10-year-old boy — from under the rubble. The fire, which covered an area of 50 square meters, was extinguished by State Emergency Service units. In addition to the deceased, three more people sustained injuries of varying severity and are currently receiving necessary medical assistance.

Emergency services and law enforcement are working at the scene of the tragedy, documenting another war crime by the Russian army against the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Local authorities are coordinating assistance to the victims whose property was destroyed as a result of the night terror.

Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military Administration09.02.26, 01:42 • 3690 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Bohodukhiv