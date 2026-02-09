Russian drone strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills woman and child

On the night of February 9, Russian occupation forces launched a drone attack on the private sector of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of an enemy drone hitting a residential building, it was completely destroyed, leading to the death of civilians and a large-scale fire. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

During search and rescue operations at the site of the destroyed home, rescuers recovered the bodies of two deceased — a woman and a 10-year-old boy — from under the rubble. The fire, which covered an area of 50 square meters, was extinguished by State Emergency Service units. In addition to the deceased, three more people sustained injuries of varying severity and are currently receiving necessary medical assistance.

Emergency services and law enforcement are working at the scene of the tragedy, documenting another war crime by the Russian army against the civilian population of Kharkiv region. Local authorities are coordinating assistance to the victims whose property was destroyed as a result of the night terror.

Night attack of "Shaheds" on Odesa: one dead and significant destruction of the residential sector - Odesa Regional Military Administration