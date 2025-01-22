Russian drone hits civilian car in Kharkiv region: two dead

In Kharkiv region, in the village of Hoptivka, an enemy FPV drone attacked a civilian car, killing two men aged 56 and 44, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Occupants shelled Hoptivka village of Dergachiv community - there are dead. The incident occurred on January 21 at 18:30. An enemy FPV drone hit a car moving through the village. A 56-year-old and a 44-year-old civilian man who were in the car died on the spot," wrote Syniehubov.

Addendum

Earlier, the head of the RMA reported that over the past day, hostile attacks were recorded in Kharkiv and four districts of the region, with 10 people reported injured.

