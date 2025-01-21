Russians attack police in Kharkiv region: three wounded

On January 21, at about 9:00 a.m., Russians attacked police officers serving in the city of Kupiansk with a Molniya-2 drone in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv regional police, according to UNN.

As a result of the Russian attack, three police officers received shrapnel wounds of varying severity. They are being provided with the necessary medical care. A police vehicle was also damaged, and civilian vehicles came under fire.

A 64-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband, residents of Kupyansk, were wounded - , the statement said.

An investigative team is working at the scene to document the occupiers' war crime.

Law enforcement officers seize material evidence.

Criminal proceedings were opened over the attack under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

To recap

On January 21 , a strike of an enemy drone, presumably of the “Molniya” type, was recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.